Exciting rookie Deshaun Watson will have his hands full vs. Seahawks defense

For the last several seasons, there has been no NFL defense better than that of the Seattle Seahawks. Over the course of their current run of five consecutive playoff appearances, the Seahawks have finished each season ranked in the top five in yards allowed, points allowed, and defensive efficiency (with efficiency determined by Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA -- or Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts performance for down, distance, and opponent). They are the only team in the league that has done all three in each of the last five years.

Combining a dominant defensive line with one of the strongest secondaries in the league, plus a wildly underrated group of linebackers, the Seahawks have been able to smother opposing offenses on a regular basis. It's incredibly tough to run on them, given the quality of players up front; and because they can both generate pressure without having to resort to the blitz, and count on their secondary to cover effectively when they do decide to send extra rushers, it's arguably even tougher to throw the ball against them.

There is no group of players against whom the Seahawks defense has been more dominant than early-career quarterbacks. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that most young quarterbacks tend to be ineffective, but the degree to which this group of Seahawks has completely smothered a group of talented young QBs is just preposterous.

Since 2012, 17 players in their first or second year in the NFL have thrown at least 10 passes in a game against the Seahawks. Combined, that group of players completed just 55.9 percent of its passes at 5.8 yards per attempt, while recording a brutally-low 71.8 passer rating. Basically, the Seahawks turned every first- and second-year QB into Blaine Gabbert.

And it's not like they've gone up against a bunch of nobodies -- there are some quality players in that group, most of whom found little-to-no success. Cam Newton was shut down. Derek Carr was brutal. Carson Wentz was entirely ineffective. Jared Goff was embarrassed twice.

via Pro-Football-Reference

The figures in that chart are staggering: those early-career quarterbacks won just four of 17 games; just five of the 17 players helped their team score 20 points or more; only two threw for 250 yards or more; just six threw for multiple touchdowns; only five of them broke a 60 percent completion rate; and only five had a passer rating of 75 or better.

Of course, this is all relevant because this coming weekend, the Seahawks will run up against a quarterback that looks to be one of the best rookie passers of recent vintage: the Texans' Deshaun Watson.

Watson has been absolutely electrifying this season. He's made a ton of plays with his arm from both inside and outside the pocket, and he has shown off his athleticism with some ridiculous runs as well. He leads the NFL in touchdown rate, throwing for a score on 8.6 percent of his pass attempts. He's currently on track to join Marc Bulger, Robert Griffin III, Russell Wilson, and Dak Prescott as the fifth rookie ever to record a passer rating of 100 or higher.

Of course, Watson has not yet faced a defense as good as the Seahawks -- at least not in the games where he was prepared to get on the field. Watson relieved Tom Savage at halftime of the Texans' Week 1 blowout loss to the Jaguars, and he was sacked four times while completing just 12 of 23 passes for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He didn't accomplish much in the air against the Bengals the following week, but in Houston's last four games, he took off.

The figures against the Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, and Browns: 80 of 127 for 1,040 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 113.3 passer rating. Those defenses, though, have an average ranking of 24.3 in pass defense DVOA. The best of them is the Chiefs at 19th, which is far behind the Seahawks' No. 5 ranking. None of those defenses are any good at getting pressure on the quarterback, either; they rank 21st (Patriots), 31st (Titans), 19th (Chiefs), and 20th (Browns) in Football Outsiders' Adjusted Sack Rate.

Seattle, obviously, is much better at getting to the quarterback, and whether or not they can get to him will be key in Sunday's game. Watson, just like every other quarterback in football, falls off when he's under pressure; his drop-off is just more dramatic than most. Per Pro Football Focus, he has a 116.4 passer rating when throwing from a clean pocket, compared to 72.8 when under duress. That 39.6-point drop-off is the eighth-largest among 32 qualifying quarterbacks.

The potential return of Duane Brown should theoretically help the Texans keep Watson protected. He is the single most-pressured quarterback in the league through seven weeks, per PFF, getting sacked, hit, or hurried on 46 percent of his drop-backs. Tackles Chris Clark and Breno Giacomini have been brutal in pass protection (guards Jeff Allen, Greg Mancz, and Xavier Su'a-Filo haven't been much better), and it's only due to Watson's seemingly-magical escapability that he hasn't been sacked more often. He's only been sacked on 15 percent of the drop-backs where he has been pressured, compared to the league average of nearly 19 percent.

In addition to pressure, one thing that will be interesting to watch on Sunday is how much success Watson has when throwing to the right side of the field. Though he has split his passes almost equally between left (55 attempts) and right (51), he has been infinitely more successful throwing to his right, with a better completion percentage (66.7 to 56.4), yards per attempt (9.3 to 5.5), touchdown-to-interception ratio (two touchdowns and three picks to the left; four touchdowns and no picks to the right), and passer rating (122.4 to 61.3).

Of course, the right side of the field is the natural home of Richard Sherman, who is having one of his best seasons. (He's lining up to the offense's right side of the field on 95 percent of his snaps, per PFF.) Sherman has allowed only 10 completions and 92 passing yards on throws in his direction this season, and has limited opposing passers to a 66.8 passer rating on those throws. He ranks fourth among 76 qualifying cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' yards allowed per coverage snap, a clear indicator that he is operating at the peak of his powers. You might think the easy solution is just to throw away from Sherman and pepper rookie Shaq Griffin, but Griffin has been excellent as well -- particularly over the last few weeks. Even slot man Justin Coleman has been balling out. There's no easy target to pick on.

Watson has shown the ability to make plays out of nothing, and his athleticism should continue to help him extend plays even when the Seattle pressure starts bearing down on him. But the Seahawks' secondary is a different animal than the groups he has dominated during his recent stretch of sparkling play (we didn't even mention Earl Thomas, aka the best safety in football, who has missed practice this week with an injury). If he can manage to find success against this group, that will be quite the feat.