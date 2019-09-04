Ezekiel Elliott contract: Eagles will continue different philosophy regarding RB position in wake of Cowboys deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have controlled the NFC East for the past three years, using entirely different strategies on the offensive side of the ball for success. Dallas based its offense around Ezekiel Elliott from the second the Cowboys selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played, winning two NFC East titles with Elliott as the go-to player on offense. Elliott has 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He has led the NFL in rushing yards twice in his three seasons, leading the NFL in yards per game in all of his three seasons.

Dallas has had success with Elliott as its running back, but the Eagles have found another way to win a championship without an All-Pro running the ground game. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl with a running back-by-committee approach, similar to how many NFL teams have won championships over the past decade.

Hours after Elliott got his record-setting deal, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson won't be changing his philosophy on how the franchise handles running backs. While Elliott is the featured back in the Cowboys offense, the Eagles will continue to manage the running back position their way.

"I believe the National Football League season is a grueling, grinding season, particularly on running backs," Pederson said to reporters Wednesday. "And if you don't have a couple of guys you can really hang your head on, it's hard to get through a season. For us here, it's worked and we'll continue to do that."

The Eagles have jettisoned their leading rusher from the previous season in five consecutive years: LeSean McCoy (2014), DeMarco Murray (2015), Ryan Mathews (2016), LeGarrette Blount (2017), and Josh Adams (2018). McCoy had 312 carries in 2014, but no Eagles running back has had over 193 carries since. The most carries a running back has ever had in a season under Pederson is 173 (Blount).

The Cowboys have done the opposite with Elliott, as he's led the league in carries in 2016 (322) and 2018 (304), both seasons he played the full 16 games. Since Elliott has signed his contract extension, there is a potential injury risk to the deal. Todd Gurley signed his deal last season and had knee tendonitis. David Johnson signed his deal last year and averaged 3.6 yards per carry, one year after missing 15 games. Devonta Freeman missed 14 games last after signing his deal in 2017. That's three of the four highest-paid running backs prior to the Elliott deal missing significant time with an injury.

Obviously time will tell with how the Elliott contract pans out, but the running back-by-committee approach appears to be the safer strategy toward winning a Super Bowl. Having many, versatile running backs is better than having one.

"We also ask our guys to play special teams, so that's another aspect of the running back position and, you know, it's a long season," Pederson said. "We want to make sure they're fresh when it's time to be fresh, especially late in the year."