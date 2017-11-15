Ezekiel Elliott decides to drop appeal, will serve entire six-game suspension

Ezekiel Elliott has officially decided to put his legal issues behind him.

The Cowboys running back announced Wednesday that he will no longer appeal his suspension, which means that he'll definitely be out for the next five games. In making the decision, Elliott's agents, Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzanosaid, said that the running back accepted the suspension because it was in the best interests of his friends, family and teammates.

"The decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape," a statement from Elliott's lawyer said, via NFL.com. "Mr. Elliott's desire for closure in this matter is in his best interest, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends."

After a back-and-forth appeals process, Elliott was suspended for good Nov. 9. However, the Second Circuit court did leave a small door open for Elliott to possibly continue his appeal. Unfortunately for Elliott, the court didn't schedule another hearing until Dec. 1, which means Elliott would have missed four games even if he won his appeal.

Elliott's agents also added that just because the running back dropped his appeal doesn't mean he's guilty.

"This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by he and his team resulted in disclosing many hidden truths regarding this matter as well as publicly exposing the NFL's mismanagement of its disciplinary process," the two agents said in a statement.

Elliott reportedly left the country over the weekend so that he can "clear his head, train, and come back in late December for the Cowboys in the best shape" that he's ever been in.

With Elliott now accepting his suspension, that means the Cowboys won't have him for the next five weeks. The running back will miss home games against the Eagles, Chargers and Redskins along with road games against the Giants and Raiders.

Elliott won't be eligible to return until the Cowboys play their Week 16 game against the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.