Ezekiel Elliott 'excited to be home,' goal now is for Cowboys to 'win the Super Bowl'

Guess who's back? Spoiler alert: It's Ezekiel Elliott, and with a much larger bank account.

Following a holdout of near-biblical proportions -- literally, considering he was absent from the Dallas Cowboys for exactly 40 days and 41 nights -- the two-time NFL rushing champ has officially signed a deal that will make him the richest running back in the history of the league. Sources with knowledge of the talks confirmed to me Elliott had agreed to sign a six-year extension with the Cowboys worth $90 million, with $50 million in guaranteed money. Those numbers surpass the market-setting numbers installed by Todd Gurley in 2018, and locks Elliott in for a total of eight years at $103 million.

And, with that, he's now officially put his signature on the dotted line.

News of the deal broke around 6am central time, but even with practice set to begin at 11:15 a.m. central time, Elliott was in the building and expected to participate. The team upheld their end of the bargain, and now so has Elliott -- who just made his first practice appearance since minicamp in June.

He’s back!



Exclusive look at @EzekielElliott's signing and his reaction to his extension after becoming a Cowboy for life. pic.twitter.com/qpAvDjuWDu — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

"Just excited to be home," he said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Excited for my team and my family. I'm excited for this next chapter."

"They were super excited to see me," Elliott said, wearing an ear-to-ear grin. "Just as excited as I am to be here. My goal was definitely [to be back by Week 1]. We all have one major goal right now, and that's to win the Super Bowl."

Needless to say, the Cowboys are elated, which explains why a smile-laden Jason Garrett had Elliott lead the team with jumping jacks. From there, Elliott went on to do individual drills with running backs coach Gary Brown as the Cowboys get a closer look at his conditioning for Week 1.

Ezekiel Elliott taking part in individual drills today pic.twitter.com/jkmQRjfalt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 4, 2019

Elliott re-enters an offense that has an many question marks as it does optimism -- headlined by a change at offensive coordinator that puts former backup quarterback and quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore in the driver's seat. The addition of Jon Kitna to take over Moore's vacated role has already begun paying off in the realm of Dak Prescott, and selecting an electric player like Tony Pollard in the 2019 draft after signing veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to the team in the spring sets the usually stagnant offense up for potentially big things in 2019.

That could've all been sidelined had Elliott not been in the fold, however, with the two-time rushing champ being the engine that makes the entire machine move in Dallas. With the 24-year-old now returned and with time enough for nearly a week's worth of practice work before the season opener against the New York Giants, things are again bigger in Texas.

That, again, includes expectations -- by the way.