While his physical ability has cast some doubt on his future, Ezekiel Elliott's expectations for any potential suitor is apparently the main reason why the former two-time rushing champion remains unemployed.

Skip Peete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running backs coach who previous held that position with the Cowboys, said that Elliott would be a good fit in Tampa if he was willing to accept a smaller role and a smaller salary.

"I think that's part of the reason he's sitting out there," Peete said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "If you're going to play, I mean, you're going to be the second and third guy. That's kind of what the price is. So. that's something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be."

On paper, the Buccaneers signing Elliott would make a lot of sense. After finishing dead last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022, new Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales is looking to employ a more run-heavy attack that, according to Peete, would include a two-back rotation.

Elliott may not be the same back he once was, but he can still get into the end zone at a high level. He rushed for 12 touchdowns last year despite sharing time with Tony Pollard, who remained in Dallas after signing his franchise tag this offseason.

"I think Zeke is still a good, quality running back," Peete said of Elliott, who left the Cowboys as the franchise's third all-time rushing leader behind Hall of Fame backs Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. "He still caught the ball well (last season). He still had numerous third-and-1, and short and goal-line places where he helped us win games. He's still a physical load."

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

In Dallas, Peete said that Elliott initially resisted but ultimately accepted his shared workload with Pollard. It appears, given Peete's comments and his continued availability on the open market, that Elliott will have to make similar acceptances if he wants to be back on an NFL roster.

That team could apparently be the Buccaneers, whose backfield currently consists of Rachaad White, Chase Edmunds and Ke'Shaun Vaughn. While that's not a bad trio, the addition of Elliott would certainly be a good thing for an offense that wants to focus on the running game. Whether or not Elliott is willing to accept his new realities may ultimately determine if he plays in Tampa or anywhere else in 2023.