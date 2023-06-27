Ever since his release in March, former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has endured a quiet market, leading to speculation he might ultimately return to Dallas at a reduced rate. But the Cowboys are not entertaining the possibility internally, according to NFL Media, and while plenty of Elliott's teammates might welcome his return, all signs indicate Dallas has fully moved on.

"They're just not talking about it," Jane Slater reported this week. "When I asked if there would be a situation where they would bring him back, it sounds like the same answer I've gotten from a number of teams: it would basically require an injury to one of their (other) running backs. ... As much as I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love Ezekiel Elliott to come back, there just doesn't seem like there's a lot of smoke here."

Elliott, whose release saved Dallas almost $11 million in 2023 salary cap space, hasn't generated substantial interest elsewhere. The three-time Pro Bowler topped 1,300 rushing yards three times during his tenure with America's Team, but the 27-year-old back averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry as the Cowboys' technical starter last year.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, expect Tony Pollard to suit up as the featured RB this season, though he has yet to sign the $10M franchise tag Dallas exercised early this offseason. Behind Pollard, the Cowboys also have former Buccaneers starter Ronald Jones and reserves Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn, a sixth-round pick out of Kansas State.