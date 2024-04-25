Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott was once one of the faces of the Dallas Cowboys, and the fan favorite may soon be once again. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys are meeting with Elliott's representation at The Star in Frisco on Wednesday a day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas lost eight of its own players in free agency, tied for the third-most in a single offseason in Cowboys history, and that number includes the team's 2023 starting running back Tony Pollard, who signed a three-year, $21.8 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Rico Dowdle, an undrafted free agent in 2020, and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn are the top two backs on the Cowboys' current depth chart.

Elliott, who turns 29 on July 22, totaled career-lows across the board in rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (three), carries (184) and yards per carry (3.5) for the 4-13 New England Patriots. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft racked up three Pro Bowl seasons in his first four years with the Cowboys, and he led the NFL in rushing yards twice in 2016 and 2018. They released him in the earlier portion of a six-year, $90 million extension they signed him to back in 2019, two years before his rookie deal was set to expire.

His rushing yards per game figure has subsequently declined every season he has been in the NFL after he burst onto the scene in 2016 by leading the league in rushing yards (1,631), rushing yards per game (108.7) and carries (322). He earned his only First Team All-Pro selection that season. Elliott's 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns stand as both the third-most in each category in Cowboys history behind only two Pro Football Hall of Famers in Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith.

Elliott totaled 16 rushing yards on six carries as well as 6 receiving yards on two catches in his homecoming to AT&T Stadium in Week 4, a game Dallas won over New England 38-3.

"He is always going to be loved here," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in the lead up to that game. "The love that he has, still today, in this locker room is tremendous. In our time together, he was clearly one of the most popular players. He is a tremendous teammate. He still is. His name usually comes up once a week. Great guy."

Quarterback Dak Prescott referred to Elliott as "like my little brother, a best friend obviously" when asked about his former running back before squaring off with the Patriots.

Perhaps signing Elliott will take some of the pressure off of Jerry and Stephen Jones to select a running back in the earlier portion of the 2024 draft.