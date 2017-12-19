Ezekiel Elliott is back and Dez Bryant is already making fun of his huge head

Dez joked that Elliott's slimmed-down physique makes his head look even bigger

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to return this Sunday from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Elliott was not allowed to be at the Cowboys' facility during his suspension, and it's known that he left the country to train for a while during his absence. That means this week was the first time some of his teammates have seen him since the start of the ban. 

And they were quite surprised by what they saw. Zeke is straight-up ripped: 

Ezekiel Elliott might be in the best shape of his life.  NBC

Elliott's teammate Dez Bryant took special notice of what kind of shape Elliott was in upon his return, and remarked that it accentuated some of Elliott's ... other features:

Leaving aside Dez's grammar ("more bigger"), this is objectively hilarious. Especially because Elliott really does have a large head, so you know Dez isn't just joking around here. I, for one, am looking forward to more jokes at the expense of Zeke's giant head throughout the rest of the season. 

