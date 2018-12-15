Ezekiel Elliott reportedly fined after becoming first offensive player flagged for new helmet rule

During the Cowboys' huge win over the Eagles on Sunday, running back Ezekiel Elliott made history by becoming the first offensive player to be flagged under the league's new helmet rule, which prohibits all players from lowering their helmet to initiate contact. Five days later, the NFL punished Elliott even further.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the NFL has fined Elliott $26,739. Elliott will appeal the fine.

Ezekiel Elliott is flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact, nullifying what would have been a catch-and-run for a 1st down. Also injured on the play. That's why the NFL made the rule...#PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/qpbW6Ajeb4 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) December 9, 2018

As you can see above, there's no doubt that Elliott did, in fact, lower his helmet to initiate contact. Under the rule, the officials were right to flag him for the infraction. What's strange, however, is that up until that moment the officials hadn't flagged any other offensive player under the new rule. It's the inconsistency of how the officials have enforced the rule that made some fans upset, because it felt like the officials had ignored every other instance of the rule violation up until that point. Put another way, we've seen offensive players lower their helmets, initiate contact, and escape a flag.

It's worth noting, though, that Elliott is not the first offensive player to be fined for initiating contact with his helmet. Earlier this season, former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt received a $26,739 fine of his own for lowering his helmet against the Broncos, and the NFL later admitted the play should've been flagged.

Take a look back at plays from last week: pic.twitter.com/jEmvL2ynt6 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 5, 2018

According to Pro Football Talk, officials have flagged only 15 players under the new helmet rule this season. But that number could go up a season from now as officials better "understand what the mechanisms are," Rich McKay, the head of the competition committee, said recently. The hope is, as players adjust to the rule, there will be fewer incidents to flag.

It's been a rough few weeks for Elliott in terms of fines. After he celebrated a touchdown on Thanksgiving by donating $21 to the Salvation Army via the giant red kettle behind the end zone, Elliott got fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- to Elliott's surprise.

"I mean, I didn't really expect a fine," Elliott said at the time, per The Dallas Morning News. "Really don't care about the fine. It's all for a good cause. We're trying to bring awareness to the Salvation Army. If the NFL doesn't like that, then, that's on them. I'll pay their little fine."