Ezekiel Elliott reportedly leaving the country to train during his suspension

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy is back on after the Cowboys running back lost his motion for a preliminary injunction on Thursday in the Second Circuit court in New York. Elliott has to not only sit out the Cowboys' next six contests, but also stay away from the team's facility during that time. Elliott fought the suspension in court several times, and had multiple rulings go in his favor and against on the way to this point, but the Second Circuit was always going to be an unfavorable jurisdiction -- and indeed it ruled against him.

Six games doesn't even bring us to the end of the regular season, though, so Elliott has to find a way to stay in shape for a return in Week 16. What's he doing? According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott is leaving the country.

From @NFLGameDay: Suspended today, with nothing on the legal docket until Dec. 1, #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is leaving the country for a full reset. pic.twitter.com/o2TY8WjJbn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

"So what is on the docket for Zeke Elliott himself? I am told he is leaving the country to an undisclosed location to completely reset, clear his head, train, and come back in late December for the Cowboys in the best shape that he has been in," Rapoport said.

That's an... interesting move. It's not like Elliott can go to The Star to practice and work out anyway, so it doesn't particularly matter where he goes. If he wants to go to Mexico or Canada or Germany or literally any other country to stay in the best shape possible, well, I guess that's what he should do.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will turn to the combination of Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden, and Rod Smith to fill Elliott's role in the backfield. None of the three is the explosive talent Elliott is, but all have strengths that could help the team stay afloat through a tough stretch of its schedule.