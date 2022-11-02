Ezekiel Elliott has given fans a glimpse of the Cowboys' throwback helmet for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Over the summer, the Cowboys announced they were officially bringing back their alternate white helmet for their holiday showdown against the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Now months after the official announcement, the star running back revealed the helmet on Instagram, and by the Cowboys' response on Twitter, it does not look like the team approved of the apparent leak.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," said Charlotte Jones, Chief Brand Officer of the Cowboys, via the team's website in a July statement. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

Here is a look at the helmets in action, featuring an iconic Cowboys moment:

Getty Images

This will mark the first time the Cowboys have been seen in full throwback mode since 2012, and adds to a growing stable of options for Dallas that includes their icy white Nike Color Rush uniforms. It's also expected that the Cowboys will take in some practices while wearing their again-allowed white helmets as well.

As Jones notes above, the white helmet harkens all the way back to 1960, when the Cowboys joined the NFL as an expansion franchise, and former franchise quarterback Tony Romo registered a legendary five-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in Thanksgiving Day in 2006 with it donning his crown, while former receiver Miles Austin registered a record-setting performance of his own in 2009 -- reeling in a franchise-best 250 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys are hoping all of that positive mojo will be channeled on this year's Turkey Day against the Giants.