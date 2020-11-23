The Dallas Cowboys won their first game since Week 5 on Sunday, as they downed the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 31-28. It was a solid team effort, as Ezekiel Elliott crossed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time this season and caught a touchdown pass, Andy Dalton threw for three scores and both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb made plays in the receiving game. The defense wasn't perfect, but Dallas got the last laugh thanks to an 11-play, 61-yard game-winning drive Dalton orchestrated that left Kirk Cousins and Co. with just a minute and a half to try to come back. They were unable to do so.

All of a sudden, all four teams in the NFC East enter Week 12 with three wins. It's anyone's division for the taking, but the Cowboys' win on Sunday certainly gave them a boost in the court of public opinion while the first-place Philadelphia Eagles took another hit by losing to the Cleveland Browns. Elliott believes the Cowboys are right where they need to be at this point, and that their confidence has never wavered.

"We never thought we were out of it," Elliott said, via ESPN. "Our division's been struggling this year. We're right where we need to be with what's been going on with the division. We've got to build on this success, so we can't come out on a short week and take a step back against a division opponent. We've got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better."

It's true that we could look back at the Cowboys' Week 11 victory as a turning point in the season. Dallas had a bye to reset, and the offense looked as competent as they have in weeks with the return of Dalton. This team is certainly hoping they exorcised some demons when Dalton Schultz caught that two-yard touchdown pass with just 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Up next for the Cowboys will be the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving. Apart from this being one of the NFL's biggest rivalries, the Cowboys are out for some revenge. Last month, Washington dominated Dallas, 25-3, and also knocked Dalton out of the game with a nasty concussion. A divisional win could potentially put Dallas into first place in the NFC East, despite being in last place just a week prior.