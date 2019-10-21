Ezekiel Elliott says Cowboys weren't motivated by Doug Pederson's comments in blowout win

The Dallas Cowboys didn't need Doug Pederson's comments from earlier in the week to inspire their locker room to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Pederson did kick the hornet's nest ... and the Cowboys stung to the tune of a 37-10 victory to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Elliott and the Cowboys offense racked up 402 yards (6.1 yards per play) in the easy victory, with him finishing with 22 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. The victory was Dallas' fourth straight over Philadelphia, one that didn't need any outside motivation.

"We don't need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard," Elliott said. "This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don't give a f--- what Doug Pederson says."

Pederson attempted to motivate his team after a blowout loss handed to them by the Minnesota Vikings, but failed miserably. The Eagles had two fumbles on their first two possessions and found themselves in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter, a deficit they couldn't recover from. Philadelphia had four turnovers on the night and were dominated in all three facets of the game, quite the uninspiring effort.

Pederson owned up to his comments, even if he didn't regret making them.

"I just felt like we had a lot of confidence in the football team, a lot of trust, a lot of faith in the guys," Pederson said. "We had a good week of preparation. Quite honestly, after a game like this, we all have to kind of step back and look in the mirror, especially myself. It starts with me.

"This is one of those games that I take personal from that standpoint. We didn't play well. That's personal on me so I've got to get that fixed."