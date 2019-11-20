Ezekiel Elliott shuts down questions about his stats, lauds Dak Prescott and Cowboys passing attack

Ezekiel Elliott is apparently in no mood to field questions about his decreased statistics over the past two games.

On Wednesday, Elliott told reporters that he doesn't care about his statistics after rushing for 92 yards on 36 carries in the Cowboys' last two games, including just 45 yards on 16 carries in Dallas' Week 11 win over Detroit. While Elliott has not put up his usual statistics, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has become a dark horse MVP candidate, throwing for 1,098 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions over the past three games. His 444-yard, three-touchdown effort last Sunday led Dallas to a 35-27 victory in Detroit.

"The passing game is rolling right now so you've got to ride it and ride it while it's hot," Elliott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Hopefully, it's rolling through the rest of the season and you don't need to run the ball. Not really looking at it that way, the receivers and Dak are rolling right now. When someone has the hot hand keep giving them the ball."

Elliott eventually shut down questions regarding his reduced statistics.

"That's what a good teammate does," Elliott said when asked about supporting Prescott and the passing game, via ESPN's Ed Werder. "You guys kind of make me feel awkward, like I'm supposed to be pissed because I had 40 yards and we won a football game. I don't know. I don't really want to get into it any more."

This isn't the first time Elliott has fielded questions about his stats/or workload. Nearly four years ago to the day, Elliott, then a junior at Ohio State, created controversy in Columbus after he publicly questioned his lack of touches in the Buckeyes' upset loss to Michigan State. Elliott, who quickly issued an apology for his comments, apparently learned from that incident while applying it to his current situation.

From the outside, it appears Elliott understands the big picture when it comes to having team success and what that would mean for his legacy. While Ohio State has had a slew of successful running backs, it's Elliott's No. 15 jersey that continues to be seen at tailgates and inside the Horseshoe during Ohio State home games. That's mainly because of Elliott's role in helping the Buckeyes capture the first ever College Football Playoff national championship in January of 2015.

Now a professional, Elliott appears to understand the value of what being a member of a Super Bowl champion -- specifically for the Cowboys -- would mean for his career. While rushing titles are nice, a Super Bowl ring would put Elliott alongside Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett as iconic running backs that added to the Cowboys' collection of Vince Lombardi Trophies. Smith and Dorsett, along with piling up big stats, are in the Hall of Fame largely because of their roles on Super Bowl winning teams. As a rookie, Dorsett proved to be the missing piece of the Cowboys' Super Bowl puzzle during the 1977 season. Fifteen years later, Smith became the first NFL rushing champion to win a Super Bowl.

Smith and Dorsett were complemented by dominant defenses and Hall of Fame quarterbacks, facts that are not lost on Elliott, who is hoping for continued success from Prescott and his defensive teammates moving forward.