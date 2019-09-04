Ezekiel Elliott signs record-breaking contract and Twitter has a lot to say about it

The deal is finally done. Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Elliott and the Cowboys burned the midnight oil to make sure the two-time NFL rushing champion was on the field for Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Naturally the Cowboys and Elliott are excited, knowing their Super Bowl chances increase tremendously. And naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about it. Zeke's own reaction says it all.

Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas explained why he knew the deal would get done before the season started.

#FeedZeke some more flavor on NFL strategies at the RB position https://t.co/5TcW103ti7 pic.twitter.com/cjXKGFnI3O — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 4, 2019

Demarcus Ware had this take about his former team:

"The guy who just took a deep breath in the locker room was Dak because he’s like, 'We have a two-headed monster back: Me and Zeke.'" — @DeMarcusWare pic.twitter.com/s7wycFatgc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 4, 2019

Of course, Elliott's deal changes the market for running backs across the NFL ... and a certain Cowboys quarterback that is next in line to receive a deal.

Three guys who are thrilled to see Zeke get $90M: pic.twitter.com/pfOjsnomTE — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 4, 2019

Dak checking out Zeke’s new deal like... pic.twitter.com/qZGOHWZh2Z — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) September 4, 2019

Jerry: “Pollard is the next Kamara”

Zeke: 🤐



Jerry: “Rushing Champs don’t win the Super Bowl”

Zeke: 🤐



Jerry: “Zeke Who?”

Zeke: 🤐



Jerry: “Here’s $50M Guaranteed...”

Zeke: pic.twitter.com/cq8TOS9XXh — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 4, 2019

NFL Network's Jane Slater reports the Cowboys' plan is to play Elliott 20-to-25 snaps in Sunday's game with fourth-round rookie Tony Pollard as the No. 2 running back. In his career at Memphis, Pollard had 1,292 receiving yards, 941 rushing yards and 25 all-purpose touchdowns as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner. Pollard, who entered the NFL Draft as a running back, had 78 carries for 552 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns for Memphis last year, along with 39 catches for 458 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

While Pollard adds another dimension to the Cowboys offense, the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders with Elliott on the field. Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his three NFL seasons, while also leading the NFL in yards per game in all of his seasons. Elliott has 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played, winning two NFC East titles.

The Cowboys are a significantly better team with Elliott on the field. Now that Elliott has $50 million guaranteed, it's time to feed him.