Ezekiel Elliott signs record-breaking contract and Twitter has a lot to say about it
Now that Elliott has his money, it's time to feed him
The deal is finally done. Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Elliott and the Cowboys burned the midnight oil to make sure the two-time NFL rushing champion was on the field for Week 1 against the New York Giants.
Naturally the Cowboys and Elliott are excited, knowing their Super Bowl chances increase tremendously. And naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about it. Zeke's own reaction says it all.
Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas explained why he knew the deal would get done before the season started.
Demarcus Ware had this take about his former team:
Of course, Elliott's deal changes the market for running backs across the NFL ... and a certain Cowboys quarterback that is next in line to receive a deal.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reports the Cowboys' plan is to play Elliott 20-to-25 snaps in Sunday's game with fourth-round rookie Tony Pollard as the No. 2 running back. In his career at Memphis, Pollard had 1,292 receiving yards, 941 rushing yards and 25 all-purpose touchdowns as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner. Pollard, who entered the NFL Draft as a running back, had 78 carries for 552 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns for Memphis last year, along with 39 catches for 458 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.
Ezekiel Elliott finally signed his deal! And he got … $90 million??? Did the Cowboys make a mistake? Are these numbers real?? What should we expect from him in Week 1?? To answer all those questions plus much more, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Jared Dubin fired up an emergency Pick Six Podcast to break it all down. Listen in the player below and subscribe to our daily podcast!
While Pollard adds another dimension to the Cowboys offense, the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders with Elliott on the field. Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his three NFL seasons, while also leading the NFL in yards per game in all of his seasons. Elliott has 868 carries for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Cowboys are 28-12 in the 40 games Elliott has played, winning two NFC East titles.
The Cowboys are a significantly better team with Elliott on the field. Now that Elliott has $50 million guaranteed, it's time to feed him.
