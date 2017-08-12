Ezekiel Elliott 'strongly disagrees' with suspension, admits he's 'far from perfect'

The NFL announced Friday that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from alleged incidents of domestic violence.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was reportedly furious with the decision -- Jason La Canfora thinks Jones has some explaining to do after his previous comments -- and Elliott's agent called the NFL's findings "replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it 'cherry picks' so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence."

On Friday evening, Elliott released a statement through social media:

"I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision today, and I strongly disagree with the league's findings. I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused by family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization as well as my fans -- for that I am sincerely sorry. I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given."

Elliott and his representatives have three days to appeal the league's ruling. As CBSSports.com's Jared Dubin noted earlier Friday, the appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or a designated arbitrator. If the suspension is upheld on appeal, Elliott could choose to take the case to federal court, just as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did after he was suspended for his alleged role in Deflategate -- and had that suspension upheld by Goodell on appeal.