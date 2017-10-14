Ezekiel Elliott suspension being put on hold by judge pending further legal motion

The tangled legal web of the Ezekiel Elliott case is taking another surprising turn and, despite the NFL stating that Elliott's suspension was beginning immediately, it will not start until further legal action takes place. That's because a Texas judge is waiting to lift the injunction that was allowing Elliott to play, sources tell CBS Sports Radio Legal Analyst Amy Dash.

On Wednesday the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction granted to the Cowboys running back by a Texas judge. The injunction kept Elliott's six-game suspension from the NFL at bay and allowed the Cowboys running back to keep playing football.

The Fifth Circuit ordered the Elliott case back to New York where the NFL already has a suit pending to enforce the suspension. However, court rules allow the NFLPA seven days to file a petition for an en banc rehearing in Texas, a hearing in front of the full panel of Fifth Circuit judges. The NFLPA says it was told by the court clerk it would have 14 days to file this petition.

However, less than 24 hours after vacating the injunction, the Fifth Circuit mandated the case back to New York. In response, the NFLPA filed a new motion Friday asking the fifth circuit to recall that order and let it seek further appeals in Texas. Sources tell Dash, Mazzant will not lift the injunction until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals makes a ruling on the new motion.

So, as of right now, Elliott's suspension will not be in place. However, the Cowboys are on bye this week and it is possible that the court could rule on the matter as quickly as Monday, meaning that there could be a resolution to this before anyone has to make a decision on starting or sitting Elliott in their Fantasy lineup. (Read: don't drop Alfred Morris just yet.)

It is possible, and in fact fairly likely, that the court will decide not to hear the en banc hearing. Only six out of 200 petitioned cases were heard by the Fifth Circuit in 2016. Should the court agree to hear the en banc hearing, it could potentially delay the suspension long enough for Elliott to play the full season.

"This is a strategic legal maneuver to get Elliott to stay on the football field as long as possible," Dash said. "Even if it's kicked to NY, his attorneys will likely file for another emergency restraining order to keep him playing. They are playing this like a championship game, pulling out all the stops."

The situation remains fluid, and Elliott's legal team is still fighting an uphill battle to win in a difficult spot, but the goal for right now appears to be kicking the can as far down the road as possible in order to try and keep Elliott on the field for as long as possible.

This is a desperate Hail Mary to keep this case in Texas, if it happens it's the play of the season for Ezekiel Elliott's lawyers — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 14, 2017

Should the court decide to hear the en banc hearing -- and the judges ruled 2-1 against Elliott, so there is some dissension -- it could be months before anything actually happens and Elliott could theoretically play out the season.