Ezekiel Elliott wants to see Dak Prescott's deal 'get done,' and here's why QB could beat Amari Cooper to signing

Who's the next contestant on the "Price is Right?"

Nowadays, the Dallas Cowboys feel much more like the classic game show than ever, with owner Jerry Jones playing the role of Bob Barker. Disturbingly thin microphone aside, there's a very real sense Jones is in Barker mode when it comes to passing out expensive gifts to his players -- i.e., contract extensions -- as the Cowboys work to make sure they have the best shot possible at securing the all-elusive sixth Lombardi trophy. This offseason began with a historic contract given to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and was followed by team-friendly deals from both linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'El Collins.

One day after Collins secured his financial future, running back Ezekiel Elliott did the same, and in grand fashion -- landing a six-year, $90 million extension that includes $50 million in guaranteed money. That makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, despite the Cowboys' attempts at professing their unwillingness to do so, and immediately begs the question of who gets a shot at the 2019 sweepstakes next.

Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper?

In reality, the answer to this depends upon who's ready to step up the plate first. Fact is, the Cowboys have had offers in front of both Prescott and Cooper for months now, but both have instead opted to hold off on signing as they let the market come to them. It's worked masterfully for both, especially the former, when you consider three new quarterback extensions have landed this summer -- framing the window nicely for what Prescott would like to see happen. The ceiling was initially set by Russell Wilson, and the floor by Carson Wentz not long thereafter. All Prescott needed was one more domino to fall, and now it has, by virtue of the Los Angeles Rams paying Jared Goff a deal that includes $111 million guaranteed; the highest number in the history of the league.

After hearing that news, Prescott undoubtedly morphed into Hannibal from the classic TV series "The A Team," because he sure does love it when a plan comes together.

With Goff's contract now in place, the green zone for Prescott's deal becomes more distinguishable, and that should lead to him taking major strides in short order toward signing his own paperwork. Cooper -- although already benefitted by the New Orleans Saints granting Michael Thomas a record-setting $20 million per year deal -- could still benefit further from waiting until the Atlanta Falcons do the same with Julio Jones. Both of those situations tie hot air balloons to Cooper's worth in 2019, but there's something else that has and could continue to drown his contract talks with the Cowboys in wet cement.

Cooper is more than happy simply playing out his final year, re-establishing himself in the upper echelon of NFL wideouts, and then re-engaging a conversation his agent put on pause earlier this summer. The receiver initially hinted at this plan when he stated he understood he's not a market-setter "yet," but recently solidified his stance when posed the question directly of if he's comfortable playing out his contract year, with a definitive "I am."

Does that mean he won't sign soon or in the next few months? No, but it does mean the Cowboys have a better shot at getting Prescott's deal done first. They're not naive to this reality, by the way. Having now put the Elliott holdout behind them, the club's plan is to make a hard(er) run at Prescott in the next few days, per Ed Werder of ESPN, which should surprise no one. The mission is to also sign the franchise quarterback before the regular season kicks off on Sept. 8, and with Wilson, Wentz and Goff now in the books, they'll have a very real shot at making it happen.

For his part, now flush with a $103 million contract, an excited Elliott isn't biting his tongue about talks with his QB and fellow draftmate.

"I want to see it get done," he said following his return to practice on Wednesday, via Jane Slater of NFL Network. "[I want to] play with him the rest of my career. I'm excited to see what comes."

So are the Cowboys, and that's why they'll continue nudging Cooper -- but now go full bore at Prescott. There's only so much headway they can make with Prescott and/or Cooper, because it takes two to tango. The more willing dance partner is Prescott, however, and that could result in another record-setting deal landing rather quickly. Head coach Jason Garrett, who is ecstatic Elliott is back in the building, lovingly told his two-time rushing champ it's time to "get back to work."

From a contract negotiation standpoint, the same applies for the Joneses.