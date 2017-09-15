Ezekiel Elliott will likely break all-time NFL record vs Broncos

Ezekiel Elliott is focused on what happens between the lines, because that's what he can control.

The 2016 rushing leader is focused on playing football until someone tells him not to, and it's that tunnel vision that helped the Dallas Cowboys' offense march to a decisive 19-3 victory over the rival New York Giants in the season opener.

The team got away from him early in the contest as they tried to help quarterback Dak Prescott work through inaccuracy issues in the first half, but ultimately it wound up being Elliott's show -- finishing with 104 rushing yards on 24 carries, with 77 of those coming after contact.

Those numbers are headed north in Week 2, both literally and figuratively speaking as the Cowboys prepare to take the field in the Mile High city on Sunday afternoon. Elliott will be facing a Denver Broncos' defense who, albeit one of the best in the league at rushing the quarterback and covering in the secondary, is anything but when it comes to defending the run.

Advantage, Elliott.

And as if he needed any more motivation to go out and obliterate all comers -- given his frustrations regarding his current war with the NFL -- he now stands only one solid outing away from making more history in his young career:

If he rushes for at least 80 yards in Week 2, it will mark his 16th consecutive game doing so -- breaking the current NFL all-time record held by Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen.

He'll now go up against a Broncos' defense that ranked 28th in the league in 2016 as it pertained to stopping the run, giving up a mouthwatering 130.3 yards per game. For perspective, Elliott himself averaged 108.7 yards per game last season, which was by far the best in the NFL.

The Broncos did hold the rival Chargers to only 64 rushing yards in Week 1, but that was after giving up 50+ yards to RB Melvin Gordon in the first half. And let's be very clear here, Gordon is not Elliott and the latter doesn't shut down after he's awarded a start such as that.

Will the 2016 rushing leader break 150 yards or better against the ponies? That remains to be seen.

It's pretty much a foregone conclusion he'll roll out of bed with at least 80 yards though, and watch his name leapfrog one of the greatest to ever play the sport.

Feed him, Seymour.

