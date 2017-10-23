Ezekiel Elliott will play vs. Redskins after judge denies NFL motion to expedite hearing

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension will have to wait at least one more week because a judge has rejected the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on Elliott's injunction of his suspension. That means the Cowboys running back will be available when the team faces the Redskins on Sunday.

BREAKING: Judge denies NFL motion to expedite Oct 30 hearing. Ezekiel Elliott will play this Sunday! — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 23, 2017

Elliott's hearing will be held, as originally scheduled, on Oct. 30. Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York made the ruling on Monday. If Elliott's suspension is enforced after Week 8, he would miss games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins, and Giants.

As CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash reported last week, the temporary restraining order will be in place until at least Oct. 30, when the NFL will have to appear before Judge Failla, who will decide if Elliott gets a preliminary injunction, which would make Elliott eligible past Oct. 30.

Ellliott, who led the league in rushing yards last year as a rookie, was initially suspended six games in August for alleged incidents of domestic violence. Elliott's appeal failed, but he was granted a preliminary injunction. He was allowed to play in the Cowboys' first five games of the season, but last Thursday, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated Elliott's preliminary injunction. In response, Elliott filed another request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted last Tuesday evening.

Elliott rushed for 147 yards against the 49ers on Sunday to go along with 72 receiving yards and three touchdowns.