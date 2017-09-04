Ezekiel Elliott will practice as normal until appeal decision

Ezekiel Elliott may not know whether or not he will play Sunday against the New York Giants, but the Dallas Cowboys want to be prepared no matter what the decision is.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Elliott will be practicing as usual until he knows what his status is for the Giants game. With many speculating that his suspension will be delayed or vacated entirely, this makes sense. If the Cowboys believe he will play, then he should practice assuming that he does play.

Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith are the other running backs on the 53-man roster, and they all got plenty of work in the offseason. Elliott played in only one preseason game, against the Oakland Raiders, and was out very quickly in that matchup. The backups don't need reps as much as he does right now.

It also sends the right message to the team. The Cowboys have stood behind Elliott throughout this entire process, and by allowing him to practice, the team is saying that they believe he is innocent. Players like to know that their teams will support them in similar ways in case they are ever faced with similar circumstances. After the Lucky Whitehead situation early in training camp, Cowboys players had some reason to worry.

But the Cowboys have been so active in Elliott's defense that they've likely earned back any good will lost on their roster. Elliott will be treated like any other Cowboy until the league tells them otherwise.

The Cowboys are gearing up for a run at Super Bowl 52! Don’t miss any breaking news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Cowboys newsletter!