Ezekiel Elliott's dad charged after wild cat allegedly attacked neighbor's dog
Stacy Elliott is facing 21 charges related to the attack
Stacy Elliott, who is the father of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott finds himself in a bit of hot water. According to Sheridan Hendrix of The Columbus Dispatch, the elder Elliott has been charged in connection with an incident in which his wild cat allegedly attacked a neighbor's dog in Ohio back in October.
Elliott is currently facing 21 charges relating to the attack, including allowing a dangerous wild animal to escape, failure to notify of a dangerous wild animal escape, and possession of a dangerous wild animal. The animal, a serval, is a wild cat native to west, central and southern Africa, and can be two to four times the weight, and more than twice as tall at the shoulders as a domestic house cat.
Authorities eventually figured out that Elliott had purchased the animal, thanks to a microchip in the serval.
In addition to being charged for letting the serval escape, Elliott is also being charged for neglecting the animal as authorities have determined that it was "grossly underweight."
According to Ohio law, it's a first-degree misdemeanor to own a wild animal without a permit, which Elliott did. In addition, that first-degree misdemeanor would carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.
