The Philadelphia Eagles didn't just win the Lombardi Trophy in February. They seized it with near-merciless authority. It's no wonder plenty of experts still count them among the top Super Bowl contenders for 2025, when they'll be tasked with defending their title. Their championship core is intact with all-world talent and their leaders are cemented as team legends, uniquely wired to brush the recent trophy from their memory in favor of another pursuit of the sport's promised land.

Still, there's a reason only nine teams have ever gone back-to-back as Super Bowl champions: It's mighty hard to do! Every new season brings new challenges, be it unpredictable injuries or stiffer competition fueled by offseason roster shuffling. And while the Eagles may boast some of the game's top talent at premium positions, from quarterback and running back to wide receiver and cornerback, they don't figure to have a cakewalk to another crown in 2025.

Can the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? The keys to Philadelphia's 2025 title defense Zachary Pereles

Specifically, here are five of the biggest reasons Eagles fans shouldn't take for granted the dominance they enjoyed to close last season:

Another offensive coordinator shuffle

Few in Philly have loudly lamented the departure of Kellen Moore, the Eagles' title-winning coordinator. Perhaps that's because most of 2024's best moments involved simply giving the ball to a rejuvenated Saquon Barkley. But Kevin Patullo's promotion to play-caller means the Eagles are on their fourth offensive coordinator in four years. Nick Sirianni's steady oversight ensures some level of continuity, but the last time the Eagles lost their coordinator after a Super Bowl appearance and then filled the vacancy with an in-house promotion, it took a year before Jalen Hurts and Co. found a sustainable groove.

Physical toll of Super Bowl run

It may seem simplistic, but the math is hard to miss: In advancing to the Super Bowl, the Eagles played a month longer than most NFL teams in 2024. Sure, they mowed through most of their competition in the postseason, even resting starters for the end of the big game (!), but there's an undeniable toll of preparing and executing at a championship level. A few recent examples include these same Eagles, who went from a 2022 Super Bowl shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs to a mentally taxed one-and-done club in 2023; and the Los Angeles Rams, who dropped to 5-12 in an injury-riddled encore to their 2021 title.

Cost of Saquon Barkley workload

A heavy dose of carries doesn't always guarantee a subsequent breakdown, but in today's NFL, it's rarer to see a running back get the level of action Barkley got in 2024, when he led the league with 378 touches. And each of the last five backs to hold this honor -- Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris -- proceeded to experience a dip in efficiency and/or miss multiple games due to injury the next season. Couple this with Barkley's own medical track record, and it'll be a bit of a stunner if the Eagles don't proactively try to lessen the reigning Offensive Player of the Year's responsibilities.

The Eagles rejuvenated Saquon Barkley, and now he's free to run wild (again): 'I love what I'm able to do' Cody Benjamin

Dependence on defensive newcomers

Longtime coordinator Vic Fangio brought his brand of old-school physicality to the Eagles' defense in 2024 -- a huge catalyst for the club's postseason run. In Year 2, however, he'll be charged with getting similar results from new starters at literally every level of his unit. Up front, almost the entire pass rush is centered on promise more than proven production. Rookie Jihaad Campbell is tabbed for a big role at the heart of the "D." And the secondary, sans vets like Darius Slay Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, might undergo a handful of lineup tweaks as additions like Adoree' Jackson and Jakorian Bennett vie for meaningful snaps.

Rise of other NFC powers

Even if the Eagles clear all their own hurdles, there's still the rest of the conference to reckon with. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have playoff-caliber weaponry inside the NFC East. Even if you're not ready to trust them as January difference-makers, there are two other divisions that register as potential machines: the NFC North, which last year produced three different postseason contenders; and the NFC West, which opens 2025 as a wide-open race. The Eagles may be superior on paper, but outlasting ascendant foes like the Green Bay Packers could be a tougher draw this time around.