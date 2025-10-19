The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers (-1.5, 47) meet in a key matchup of NFC contenders in NFL Week 7 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Falcons (3-2) are second in the NFC South, while the 49ers (4-2) are tied for first in the NFC West with Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. The game showcases two unproven quarterbacks in second-year starter Michael Penix Jr. of the Falcons and fifth-year backup Mac Jones of the 49ers.

Penix has led Atlanta to consecutive wins, and has thrown for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions for a rating of 85.6. In the absence of Brock Purdy due to injury, Jones has looked good, throwing for over 300 yards in consecutive weeks, including a 33-for-49 performance for 342 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in going after other options like Bijan Robinson and Drake London of Atlanta, or Christian McCaffrey of San Francisco. Before betting any Falcons vs. 49ers props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Falcons vs. 49ers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For 49ers vs. Falcons NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Chiefs prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Falcons vs. 49ers

After analyzing the Falcons vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. goes Over 30.5 pass attempts (-114). Penix has gone over 30.5 pass attempts in three of his last five games, with an average of 31.4 pass attempts per game. In last Monday night's 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills, Penix completed 20 of 32 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown.

In three starts last season, Penix attempted 30.5 or more passes in two games, including a 21-for-38 performance for 312 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 5. San Francisco opponents are averaging 32.1 pass attempts per game this season. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Penix to have 35.7 pass attempts and gives this prop a 4.5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Falcons vs. 49ers

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has 14 additional NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better.

