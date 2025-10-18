The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) for a 'Sunday Night Football' showdown in NFL Week 7. The Falcons emerged from their Week 5 bye to upset the visiting Buffalo Bills 24-14. Meanwhile, the 49ers continued their injury-riddled season with a 30-19 Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brock Purdy (toe) and receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) are among the players ruled out for San Francisco. Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start for the Niners at quarterback. George Kittle (hamstring) is also off the injury report.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. 49ers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.

Falcons vs. 49ers spread 49ers -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. 49ers over/under 47 points Falcons vs. 49ers money line SF -129, ATL +110

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta's defense has quietly become one of the best in the NFL, leading the way with fewest total yards allowed (253.4) and fewest passing yards allowed (139.4). The Falcons are allowing 114.0 rushing yards, but will face a 49ers run game that has struggled mightily at the start of the season. Atlanta's own run game, led by Bijan Robinson, is averaging 151.2 yards per game and could lead the way on Sunday against a San Francisco defense that has to figure out life without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 49ers can cover

Injuries continue to play a massive role for the 49ers, although getting Kittle back should be a big boost. San Francisco grinded out ugly wins against two good defenses in the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams and stand at 3-3-0 ATS heading into Sunday. The defense is missing key pieces but should have an easier time pressuring Michael Penix Jr. than they did Baker Mayfield, as the Falcons QB has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions and has been sacked seven times while totaling 59 sack yards lost. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Falcons picks

