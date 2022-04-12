The Atlanta Falcons have added another former member of the Tennessee Titans, as Arthur Smith continues to bring in players he's familiar with. On Tuesday, the team announced it had signed tight end Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal.

Firkser is the third former Titan that Atlanta has signed this offseason. He has played with new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in the past, and was teammates with linebacker Rashaan Evans last year in Tennessee. The tight end had a chance in 2021 to establish himself as the starter for the Titans moving forward, but he caught just 34 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played. Tennessee decided to look in a different direction this offseason.

In 58 career games played, Firkser has caught 106 passes for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns. While his future may not be as a TE1, he's stepped up several times in the receiving game. Early in the 2020 campaign against the Houston Texans, he caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Firkser can serve as a very viable No. 2 tight end behind Kyle Pitts, and the Falcons needed to add another at the position. Hayden Hurst is now with the Cincinnati Bengals and Lee Smith has hung up the cleats, so Firkser is someone who will get playing time. He has played some of his best football under coach Smith, and the 27-year-old Harvard product could surprise some people in this new offense