After two years in Carolina, Laviska Shenault Jr. is getting a fresh start with a new team. The veteran receiver and former second-round pick is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to his agent, via CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Shenault, 25, is coming to Atlanta following a disappointing two-year run in Carolina. He put up solid numbers as a rookie, catching five touchdowns and amassing 600 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Shenault had just one more touchdown during the next three years. Things bottomed out last year as Shenault played in just eight games and not getting a single start.

Laviska Shenault Jr. CAR • WR • #5 TAR 10 REC 10 REC YDs 60 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound wideout was the 42nd player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore at Colorado, but a knee injury limited his production during his junior season. Despite the injury, Shenault decided to declare for the upcoming draft.

Shenault will join a Falcons team that has been busy this offseason. Along with hiring a new head coach (former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris), the Falcons also signed former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and wideouts Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore and Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Falcons' notable returning players include running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Jonnu Smith, wideout Drake London and Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III.

Atlanta is hoping to take the next step following three straight 7-10 seasons, and clearly hoping its new additions can help make that happen.