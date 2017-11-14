Falcons' Adrian Clayborn earned $750K thanks to his six sacks vs. the Cowboys

When Adrian Clayborn tortured Dak Prescott with six sacks during the Atlanta Falcons' rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, he didn't just blow personal records out of the water.

He also raked in the cash.

The seventh-year Falcons defensive end earned a $750,000 incentive payout for recording eight sacks on the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meaning he made a fifth of his 2017 base salary ($3.75 million) for just one day of work.

The big payday could not have been foreseen seeing as though Clayborn, a former second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had never eclipsed 7.5 sacks on the year since entering the NFL in 2011. But the payday, a result of the second best single-game sack performance in NFL history, could be even bigger by season's end.

An additional two sacks this season, Rapoport added, would earn the 29-year-old lineman another $500,000, while an additional four would reel in $1.25 million. Clayborn's contract, which expires after this year, included up to $2 million worth of incentives for a 12-sack campaign.