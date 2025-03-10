Prior to the start of free agency, the Atlanta Falcons decided to reward one of their most important players. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Falcons and left tackle Jake Matthews have agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension. NFL Media reports Matthews gets $38 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons.

The $22.5 million AAV of Matthews' two-year extension ranks No. 5 in the NFL behind Andrew Thomas, Laremy Tunsil, Christian Darrisaw and Trent Williams when it comes to left tackles.

Matthews was the Falcons' No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, and he earned his first Pro Bowl bid in 2018. Matthews is the longest-tenured Falcon on roster, and he has started in 179 career games. The last game he missed came back during his rookie season in 2014.

The Falcons finished with the No. 11-ranked offensive line in the NFL this past season, according to PFF. They have solid protection in front of the young quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but center will be an important area to watch in the coming days, as Drew Dalman is now a free agent looking for a new deal. While Dalman may not be back, it appears the 33-year-old Matthews is set to play out his career with Atlanta.