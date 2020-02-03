Falcons announce they'll part ways with former first-round pick Vic Beasley in 2020 offseason

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they "will not pursue negotiations with defensive end Vic Beasley" this offseason, effectively ending his tenure with the club. Beasley is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the new league year begins on March 18 and the Falcons are wasting no time in determining that they'll move on.

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement released by the team.

Beasley joined the Falcons back in 2015 after the team selected him with the No. 8 overall pick out of Clemson. Over his five seasons with the club, the 27-year-old started in 60 of his 78 regular season contests and totaled 156 tackles, 37.5 sacks, and eleven forced fumbles. Last season for Atlanta, Beasley had a team-high eight sacks to go along with 42 total tackles.

The Falcons do find themselves in a rather tough cap space situation heading into this offseason. According to Spotrac, they rank 29th in the league in available space at just $6.1 million. $41.7 million is currently the league average.

Given that lack of space, that could be one reason why the team is already announcing that they will not pursue a reunion with Beasley once he hits the open market, especially since they have pass rushers like Takk McKinley and Grady Jarrett still on the roster. After all, they may want to spend whatever money they have into more pressing needs like retaining Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper for example, who is also set to be an unrestricted free agent.