The Atlanta Falcons are 4-6, having lost four of their past five games and six of their past eight. Things are not great right now, and they haven't been during head coach Arthur Smith's reign.

Since Smith was hired in 2021, the Falcons have a 18-26 record, which equates to a .409 winning percentage. Atlanta was third in the NFC South in his first year as head coach and last in the division a season ago. With just six NFC teams with a worse win percentage than the Falcons in 2023, it is clear why fans may be frustrated and would be calling for some changes to be made in the building.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank does not appear to be making a move anytime soon, however. According to The Athletic, Blank "has been supportive of Smith behind the scenes" while expecting better results the rest of the way. Smith is not expected to be fired during or after the 2023 season, per Jeff Schultz.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Smith said the criticism does not bother him, explaining, "I'm an old lineman -- I'm used to getting my ass ripped. ... In the old days, it was just you writing a column. Now there's 7,000 forums for outrage. I get it. But you can't worry about everything around you, things you can't control. Like I said earlier, if you're worried about that stuff, don't sign up for professional sports."

Still, the head coach admitted he has room to improve.

"The offense and the quarterback get a lot of attention, but it also goes back to looking at yourself as a head coach," Smith said. "There are things I can do to manage the game better. But ultimately I need to be a better head coach, too."

The Falcons last made the playoffs in 2017. They are the oldest men's major American sports franchise without a championship win. Barring a miracle, they will continue to hold that title into next season as well, as they are failing to find consistency and are struggling at the quarterback position.

Atlanta will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.