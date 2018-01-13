Falcons at Eagles live updates: How to watch, stream NFL Divisional Playoff game

A month ago, the Eagles were 10-2 as they headed into their Week 14 matchup with the Rams. The Falcons were 7-5, and hosting the NFC South-leading Saints, and any hope of the playoffs hinged on a strong regular-season finish. And that's exactly what happened; Atlanta beat New Orleans and won two of their last three games to land the sixth and final wild-card spot.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have seen their fortunes turn. Yes, they beat the Rams that afternoon but franchise quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL and his season is over. His replacement, Nick Foles, hasn't even been replacement level, which is an understandable cause for concern for Eagles fans, coaches and Foles' teammates heading into Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff game in Philadelphia.

How to Watch

Who: Falcons vs. Eagles

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

