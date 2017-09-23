Falcons at Lions in Week 3: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

If the Falcons are suffering a Super Bowl hangover, they're doing a great job of hiding it. Yes, they got off to a slow start against the Bears in Week 1, but they were playing on the road and like 31 other teams, they were a little rusty. And yet, they still found a way to win.

Any lingering questions were answered in Week 2 when the Falcons dominated the Packers in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the 34-23 score might suggest.

On Sunday, the Falcons will travel to Detroit to face the Lions in a meeting of undefeated teams who also qualified for the playoffs last season. And while the Lions' offense didn't exactly blow a hapless Giants team out of the water last Monday night, it's still a formidable unit capable of scoring a lot of points. In fact, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, the Lions rank fourth in efficiency among all teams (fourth on defense, 13th on offense) while the Falcons are ninth (23rd on defense, fourth on offense). It's not quite immovable object vs. irresistible force, but Vegas doesn't think it will be too far off from that (the Falcons are 3-point road favorites).

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 24, 1 p.m.



Sept. 24, 1 p.m. TV: FOX (Check local listings)



FOX (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can the Falcons' D do to Matthew Stafford what they did to Aaron Rodgers?

That's the plan but Stafford, the league's highest-paid player, is playing some of the best football of his career. Neither Stafford's strong arm nor his elusiveness is lost on a young, improving Falcons defense.

"He's really good," defensive end Adrian Clayborn said this week. "He looks downfield on the run. He throws downfield on the run. And he runs pretty fast, for a quarterback."

Coach Dan Quinn added: "We'll have our work cut out for us, but you better be able to finish your rushes because he's not going to just stay where you want him to be. He'll be in different spots, move, and be active.

"The last part of their offense that they don't talk about a lot is not something you guys would discuss, but they have a very good screen game. It's something that they use actively. They've got runners that can catch it and wideouts that are good catch-and-run guys like Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. Anytime you can get the ball into a playmaker's hands whether you throw it to him with a quick screen or with jailbreaks. Those are good options as well."

Last week, the Falcons did their best to contain Rodgers, who finished 33 of 50 for 343 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Can the Lions slow down Julio Jones?

The Packers tried to double-team Julio Jones early last Sunday's game but they just couldn't do it. It wasn't for lack of trying, mind you, but for lack of not being from the same planet as Jones.

Jones had 53 receiving yards on the Falcons' first drive and went into halftime with four receptions for 95 yards. Jones only had one other catch on the night: a huge nine-yard reception with just over four minutes to go and the Falcons leading by 11 that all but sealed the win.

"A lot of times you'd say tight ends have an advantage because they are so big," said Lions safety Glover Quin. "The catch radius is huge. So he's the size of a tight end, fast as a speedy receiver. So to have the guy that can catch every ball, catch the short pass and go 80 yards, big, strong, fast, physical guy. [Jones] is a tough task and he makes tough catches. He's a challenge."

Cornerback Quandre Diggs added: "He does everything excellent. There's only a few guys made like that and, you know, he's one of those guys that's definitely made like that. ... You never want to take that for granted because going out and playing against one of the best, that's something you'll be able to tell your kids later on in life, that you were able to line up against one of the best and go play him."

You can read more from each team ahead of Sunday's matchup here.

Who will win?

The Falcons are 3-point road favorites and five of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking Atlanta to win. This includes Pete Prisco:

This is the best game of the week, pitting two 2-0 teams. The Atlanta offense against the Lions defense will be fun to watch. I think the Falcons will get the best of it. Matt Ryan to Julio Jones is the difference.

You can check out the rest of our picks here.