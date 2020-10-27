The Atlanta Falcons have found countless ways to produce heartbreak in 2020, and Sunday was no exception, with the NFC South cellar-dwellers failing to preserve a late lead in a 23-22 loss to the Detroit Lions. Fortunately for them, there's not a whole lot of time to dwell on the latest meltdown, with the rival Carolina Panthers set to host the Falcons' next game on Thursday night. Atlanta is too far gone to save its season, but if ever there were a time for them to restore some self-esteem ahead of its inevitable rebuild, it's this week, with Carolina fighting to stay alive in a competitive NFC South and looking to rebound from its own losing streak.

Can Matt Ryan and the Falcons win their second game in three weeks to wipe away Sunday's sting? Or are Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, who topped Atlanta in the rivals' first meeting of the year, just too smooth to be upset at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this NFC South battle:

The Panthers have been far and away the better of these two NFC South teams this year, which speaks volumes about the respective states of Carolina and Atlanta, who entered 2020 with very different expectations. Aside from a sputtering against the scary Chicago Bears defense, Teddy Bridgewater has been really good as a full-time starter under center. Christian McCaffrey may or may not be back, but even without him, the Panthers have gotten big contributions from guys like Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore. They've also been competitive just about every week, taking the Bears and New Orleans Saints to the wire in back-to-back weeks.

Still, this feels a lot like a rebound for the Falcons. This season has taught us all never to trust Atlanta, but considering the team walked all over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 and would've beaten the Lions in Week 7 if not for a mental lapse by Todd Gurley, it's not as if they've been lifeless since Dan Quinn's departure. On a night projected to carry ugly weather, Gurley should be in for a nice performance, whereas Carolina is banged up in the trenches and may be forced to lean on a ground game that's tapered off in recent weeks. It certainly won't be pretty, but Ryan and Co. have the talent and motivation to steal this one.

Pick: Falcons 26, Panthers 22

