Falcons at Patriots live stream info, time, TV channel: How to watch Sunday Night Football

You may have heard something about the Sunday-night get-together between the Falcons and Patriots, a rematch of Super Bowl LI in which Atlanta somehow found a way to squander a 28-3 lead. Neither team has been dominant in 2017 -- the Falcons' offense has been inconsistent and the Patriots' defense has been the worst in the league.

If you're the Falcons and looking for some good news, even if 28-3 never happened, we'd still be wondering what was wrong with them five games into the 2017 season. Yes, despite an inexplicable home loss to the Dolphins, which followed an almost-as-inexplicable home loss to the Bills two weeks before, the Falcons are still 3-2 and just a half-game behind the division-leading Saints.

The bad news is that there's not just one thing you can point to -- "The offensive line needs to be better," for example -- as the easy, obvious problem. The issues extend to every phase, and if the Falcons can't get right with 14 days to prepare for a Dolphins team that had scored 41 points in its four previous games, then things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

In related news: If last week was all about the players quietly going about their business to get back on track against the Dolphins, this week will include one story after the next about whether the Falcons, eight months later, are still reeling from the worst collapse in Super Bowl history.

"This is a rematch of the Super Bowl last February when the Patriots rallied from 28-3 down to win it. They did so behind the arm of Tom Brady and I expect that to be the game plan here. Atlanta hasn't been the same on offense this season, but the Patriots defense is the perfect tonic for any ailing offense. Just ask Cam Newton from a few weeks ago. The Falcons score a bunch here and pull of the upset." -- Pete Prisco, who has the Falcons winning, 33-30