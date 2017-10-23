Falcons at Patriots: Score, live updates, news, highlights on Sunday Night Football

Eight months after 28-3 happened in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons and Patriots meet again in Week 7

On Sunday, the Falcons will face off against their final opponent from last season. And like Atlanta, New England isn't nearly the team it was eight months ago. But unlike the Patriots, who play in an eminently winnable division, the Falcons have little room for error in the NFC South, which also includes the much-improved Saints, and the Panthers.

Put another way: With their bye week behind them, the "resetting" everyone keeps talking about needs to happen now.

How did the Falcons get to this point, after such a dominant 2016 season? It starts with the loss of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and the need, in his absence, for the offense to be less predictable.

How to watch, stream

  • Kickoff: Oct. 22, 8:25 p.m.
  • TV: NBC (Check local listings)
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

