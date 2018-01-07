Falcons at Rams Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game

For the first time in 32 years, the Rams are getting set to host an NFL playoff game in Los Angeles and it's all thanks to a coach who wasn't even born the last time the Rams hosted a postseason game in Southern California.

Who: Falcons at Rams

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Rams' wild card game against the Falcons will mark their first home playoff game in Los Angeles since January 4, 1986, when they beat the Cowboys 20-0. It's fitting that the Rams won that game by 20 points because 20 days after it was played, Sean McVay was born.

The 31-year-old Rams coach, who turns 32 on January 24, has set the NFL on fire this season with a high-powered Rams offense that led the NFL in scoring in 2017 with 29.9 points per game. It was an almost inconceivable turnaround for a Rams team that ranked dead last in scoring in 2016 with just 14 points per game. With McVay calling the offensive shots, the Rams became just the second team in NFL history to go from lowest-scoring team in the league one season to the highest-scoring team the next season.

A big reason why the Rams' offense has been successful is because McVay has done everything he can to utilize Todd Gurley. Not only did Gurley lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13) and finish second in the league in rushing with 1,305 yards, but we also found out that he's quite the weapon coming out of the backfield as a receiver. Going into 2017, Gurley only had 515 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in two seasons with the Rams under Jeff Fisher. In one season with McVay, he blew those numbers away with 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

If the Rams are going to win their first playoff game since January 2005, they're going to have to beat the team they lost to the last time they were in the playoffs: the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Falcons are going to win on Saturday, it's likely going to be because Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman put up huge numbers. If the Rams have had one weakness this season, it's stopping the run. They gave up 122.4 yards per game on the season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. If Freeman and Coleman get going, that will open things up for Matt Ryan and the Falcons' passing offense.

As for Gurley, if there's any team in the NFL up to the challenge of stopping him, it's the Falcons. Over the final six weeks of the season, the Falcons absolutely shut down every run game they faced, surrendering an average of just 84.3 yards per game on the ground.

Even though the Falcons faced a brutal schedule of running backs -- including facing Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram twice -- Atlanta only gave up 100 yards rushing to one running back the entire season, and that came against Jay Ajayi in the fifth game of the season.

If the Falcons can slow down Gurley, there's a good chance they could be heading to Philadelphia next week for a date with the Eagles.