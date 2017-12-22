Falcons at Saints in Week 16: How to watch, stream pivotal NFC South match-up

The NFC South is as tight as can be, and the division is embroiled in a round-robin to close out the season. With the Falcons playing the Saints in New Orleans, this game has the potential to decide the division. The Panthers host the Buccaneers this week, but the Falcons get their shot at the Panthers in Week 17. For Atlanta, it's simple: Win out, they win the division. Lose, they may not even make the playoffs.

That's the way it's gone in the NFC. Currently there are three NFC South teams that would be in the playoffs, but the Lions, Seahawks and Cowboys are hot on their tails. The bottom line is this: whoever wins this game is in the driver's seat for the division. The Saints can clinch with a win and a Panthers loss, and with the Buccaneers in full-blown chaos mode, that isn't out of the realm of possibility.

This game feels different for the Saints than their Week 14 loss to the Falcons. Alvin Kamara was knocked out in the first series of that game with a concussion, and the Saints historically struggle on Thursday nights visiting Atlanta. However, the Falcons have proven that they can overcome adversity of their own. There was a span in which Matt Ryan threw three interceptions in four passes, but the defense held the Saints time and time again. With Atlanta up by three, the Falcons' Deion Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the red zone, and that was the game.

Julio Jones vs. Marshon Lattimore is a marquee match-up, as the Saints rookie tries to take on one of the best receivers in the game. Despite struggles, Lattimore held his own the first time, but it certainly wasn't as smooth sailing for him as the rest of the season has been.

Is Alvin Kamara the difference?

Kamara left the game during the Saints' first series two weeks ago, taking a blow to his helmet from Deion Jones that led to a concussion. The rookie star missed the remainder of the game, and the Saints' offense looked, to be frank, lost without him. Mark Ingram didn't get many touches, and the Saints seemed to fall back to their old ways of using the passing game as an extension of the running game.

It didn't work against the Falcons' speedy sideline-to-sideline linebackers, and the Saints' offense struggled for a lot of the night. Fast forward a week, Mark Ingram had 74 yards on 12 carries against the Jets, along with a pair of touchdowns. Kamara had 44 yards on 12 carries, an uncharacteristically low per-carry average from him, but where he shines is his ability to let head coach Sean Payton gameplan.

Falcons running backs continue to dominate

The Falcons' Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman have been absolute nightmares for defenses to cover, and that continued on Monday night against the Buccaneers. Freeman had 126 yards on 22 carries, while Coleman complemented him with 40 yards on eight carries. The Saints contained Freeman relatively well last time -- giving up 91 yards on 24 carries. But outside of his bizarre three-interception stretch, Ryan played rather well.

Freeman and Payton had a bit of a spat in which Payton made a choking motion in Freeman's direction (one of several outbursts from the Saints' head coach that night), but Freeman doesn't seem to view this as any sort of revenge game. And why would he? The Falcons got the last laugh on Jones' interception. In his career against the Saints, Freeman averages nearly six yards per carry and 11 yards per reception. He also has seven touchdowns against the Saints in his career.

Basically, he's been a nightmare, and the Saints' linebacking corps -- despite being slightly better than expected -- isn't equipped to deal with him. The pass rush is led by Cameron Jordan and the secondary by Lattimore and Ken Crawley, but no one matches up to Freeman. The Saints tend to play nickel and dime packages against the Falcons -- but their depth at secondary can't tackle the likes of Freeman and Coleman, either.

The Falcons' defense needs to continue to step up

The Saints' defense played about as well as any defense that gives up 20 points can, forcing three turnovers and largely holding the Falcons, but it ultimately came just short. The Falcons' defense, however, was absolutely stellar. In spite of Ryan's three turnovers, they allowed only 17 points, and they had the Saints' offense looking off-balance all night. Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 117 yards, but the Falcons forced five Saints punts.

Brees threw for under 300 yards, and although he passed for a pair of touchdowns, he couldn't get a third when it mattered most. Jones made a clutch, outstanding interception on a high-ball to Josh Hill. That's what wins these games. Big plays at the right times, not good plays all the time. Even though Kamara coming back represents a big challenge for the Falcons, they seem to be the only team that can rattle Brees' cage. They'll have to try to do that again. The Saints' have Andrus Pete, Senio Kelemete and Larry Warford battling injuries on the line, so Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborne will have ample opportunity to get after Brees.

The Saints' defense must overcome injuries as well

Kenny Vaccaro is on IR, so the Saints have to find a way to replace his production. Although Vaccaro can be a liability in coverage, his leadership and run-stopping prowess will be missed. Vonn Bell should mostly fill the spot, but veteran Rafael Bush and special teams ace Chris Banjo will look to stop the bleeding as well.

Lattimore played injured in most of round one against the Falcons, and had to miss several plays in the middle of series. He seems to be 100 percent again, and he'll be looking for Julio Jones in round two. Jones is no stranger to being shadowed -- who could forget when he torched Patrick Peterson for 189 yards after Peterson kept running his mouth several years ago -- but Lattimore will try to do what so many other DBs can't.

Who will win?

Season-ending divisional games are always a dogfight. Season-ending divisional games that may well decide the division are more "rage in the cage." The Falcons had the Saints' number last time, and with the Saints at home, the Superdome is bound to be rocking in a potential revenge game. In spite of that home-field advantage, however, CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco has the Falcons overcoming the New Orleans' crowd to come out on top.

This is the game of the week and will go a long way to deciding the division champ. The Falcons beat the Saints in Week 14, but this is a much bigger challenge. And they are playing on a short week after Monday night's win. Even so, I think the Falcons will pull off an upset here as their offense finally looks like the 2016 team.

