Happy Tuesday, Brent Brookhouse here to take you through everything you need to know after a chaotic night of "Monday Night Football."

As a lifelong Bills fan since the storied night of "wide right," I'm licking my wounds after the Bills lost a second straight game, this time getting outplayed by an aggressive Falcons team. That said, congrats to fans of the Falcons as Bijan Robinson ran wild for a career night.

Let's move along to everything you need to know as you congregate around the water coolers to talk all things sports on your Tuesday morning.

👊 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Falcons, Bears score massive victories on Monday night

Monday's NFL doubleheader saw the underdogs walk away with victories in both games.

First, the Falcons outpaced a banged up Bills squad, 24-14, with Bijan Robinson running wild on Buffalo. Robinson finished the game with 238 scrimmage yards, including an 81-yard touchdown scamper. The loss was the second consecutive prime-time defeat for Buffalo, which now sits at 4-2 and shockingly finds itself second in the AFC East behind the Patriots.

After their second straight loss, the Bills earned a C- in the CBS Sports' Week 6 grades.

The Bears won the late game, taking down the Commanders, 25-24, on a last-second field goal. The Bears brought in Jake Moody to handle kicking duties after Moody was released by the 49ers following two missed field goals in Week 1. Moody stepped up on a windy, rainy night in Washington to hit the 38-yard field goal -- his fourth of the night -- as time expired to advance Chicago to 3-2 and gain a measure of redemption.

⚾ Mariners, Dodgers take steps closer to World Series

The Dodgers were able to win Game 1 of the NLCS, beating the Brewers, 2-1 in Milwaukee. Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell was held to just 11 regular season starts, but he was once again dominant in the postseason, striking out 11 over eight innings, the second-longest outing of his career.

Despite the loss, the highlight play of the game was a wild double play turned by the Brewers on a 404-foot fly ball. CBS Sports broke down the rules on why the play is technically an 8-6-2 ground out into a double play.

Things were less dramatic in the ALCS, with the Mariners taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Blue Jays after a 10-3 win in Toronto. As Mike Axisa wrote, Jorge Polanco's October legend is continuing to grow.

Axisa: "What a few days for Jorge Polanco. On Friday, he walked off the Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS. On Sunday, he drove in the go-ahead run (and an insurance run) in Seattle's Game 1 win to start the ALCS. Then, on Monday, Polanco gave the Mariners a 6-3 lead with a three-run home run over the high wall in center field. Considering the Mariners have never been to the World Series, this is truly one of the biggest swings in franchise history."

🏈 College football midseason All-Americans list is filled with surprises



The 2025 college football season has been filled with surprises. Expected favorites and Heisman hopefuls have fallen while others have charged to the front of the line. One example is the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning, with both team and quarterback coming up well short of preseason expectations thus far.

The CBS Sports college football team put together a midseason All-American team, and the list reflects the chaos of the first half of the season. Four teams that dominated preseason rankings and All American lists, Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Georgia, combined for zero mid-season All-American selections, as explained by David Cobb.

Cobb: "Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Georgia were each ranked in the top five to begin the season, and the four powers placed a combined eight players on the CBS Sports Preseason All-American team. However, they combined to produce zero midseason honorees. Their stunning lack of representation comes amid team struggles. Those teams have all failed to meet preseason expectations, and their stars have work to do in order to be considered for All-American status at season's end."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Men's World Cup qualifier: Gambia at Seychelles, 9 a.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Men's World Cup qualifier: Benin at Nigeria, noon on ESPN+

⚽ Men's World Cup qualifier: Mauritania at Senegal, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

⚽ Men's World Cup qualifier: Sudan at DR Congo, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 New Mexico State at Liberty, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Lightning at Capitals, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Preseason: Thunder at Bucks, 8 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ NLCS Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers, 8:08 p.m. on TBS

🏒 Wild at Stars, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Australia at USMNT, 9 p.m. on TNT