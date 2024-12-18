Kirk Cousins' time as Atlanta Falcons quarterback is up after just 14 games, with the uneven NFC South squad turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. amid a last-gasp playoff push. Barring an injury or historically sour debut from the first-rounder, Cousins may have played his last down in Atlanta altogether.

His four-year, $180 million contract, after all, can be dumped without a major negative impact on the Falcons' 2025 salary cap, all but ensuring he's on track to play elsewhere, provided he suits up again at age 37. Where, exactly, might that be? Here's an early look at potential landing spots for Cousins:

Geno Smith has given Seattle several years of gutsy gunslinging, but he's also seen his efficiency dip in each season as the starter, and is owed $38.5 million in 2025; the Seahawks could cut or trade him to save $25 million, possibly making Cousins a drastically more affordable alternative. With a well-stocked backfield, two top-tier pass catchers in DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus Mike Macdonald's restored defense, they could be right back in the playoff mix with a competent arm and more fortified front. Cousins would surely sign up; the question is whether Seattle would as well.

First-year coach Brian Callahan just benched reckless young starter Will Levis, signaling he's ready for more of a sure thing under center. The Titans may prefer to secure their next face of the franchise at the top of the 2025 draft, currently projected for a top-six pick, but if they can't secure one of the best prospects, Cousins could come cheap if Atlanta is paying most of his 2025 salary. They've got additional money to spend to upgrade the line, and veteran weapons like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley could appeal to Cousins inside what's been one of the league's most winnable divisions.

Current starter Derek Carr is all but a lock to exit, as New Orleans can save up to $30 million by designating him a post-June 1 release following two gutsy but ultimately underwhelming, injury-riddled seasons together. It seems implausible the Saints would then pivot to another aging, ailing placeholder, but they've also had a recurring issue with committing to a rebuild. Worse yet, they may or may not be in striking distance of a top prospect in the draft. In a winnable division, with veteran playmakers like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, might their next coach prefer a short-term, high-floor quarterback to start?

The whole point of drafting Anthony Richardson No. 3 overall in 2023 was to break their own cycle of war-weary retreads under center. Everyone in that building still remembers the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan and Gardner Minshew experience. And yet, can they possibly enter 2025, Year 3 of the Shane Steichen era, with the ultra-athletic but ultra-unreliable Richardson as the unquestioned starter? With plenty of cap room in a winnable division, plus enticing pieces like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, would it hurt to lure Cousins as Russell Wilson-esque camp competition?

San Francisco might be Cousins' ideal next -- and final -- stop, but the Kyle Shanahan ship has probably sailed, with Brock Purdy offering the same level of system understanding and much more mobility. The consolation prize could be a reunion with Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings offensive coordinator during Cousins' first two years in Minnesota. Stefanski needs stability like no under, with polarizing starter Deshaun Watson saddled to ACL rehab with an uncertain long-term future. With Jerry Jeudy, a salvageable defense and a likely top-10 pick to fortify the line, they could theoretically return to relevance if Cousins is willing to take a minimum deal and restores some of his own confidence under Stefanski.