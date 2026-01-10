Fourteen seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, an NFL MVP, a place in the team's Ring of Honor and holding every passing record in franchise history just weren't enough for Matt Ryan. Now, the legendary Falcons quarterback has been named the first-ever president of football for the organization.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank named Ryan to the post Saturday in what had been a move widely expected around the league for more than a week. Ryan, who has spent the past three seasons as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, will be considered the primary football executive with the Falcons, a designation usually granted to a person holding the general manager title. Atlanta will now embark on its dual searches for a new head coach and GM.

"His EQ and IQ when it comes to football is extraordinarily high," Blank said of Ryan this week. "I've known Matt personally since 2008, and his family, and he's an outstanding individual, great community leader and kind of person we certainly would want to consider in that position."

Ryan covered NFL games for CBS Sports in 2023 before serving on "The NFL Today" studio panel in 2024 and 2025.

"We couldn't be happier for Matt. Becoming the President of Football with the same organization he once guided as an MVP quarterback is an incredible opportunity," said CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson. "Matt is an outstanding teammate, leader and friend, and we thank him for his time at CBS Sports. We know he'll bring the same level of excellence to this new role that defined his playing career and his time with us."

"I want to thank the incredible team at CBS Sports," Ryan said. "I loved my three years there and I am truly grateful for their support in pursuing this opportunity. The CBS Sports culture is amazing, and I have made teammates and friends for life."

The Falcons interviewed four other candidates for the president of football position: Carolina's Brandt Tilis, Detroit's Mike Disner, San Francisco's Josh Williams and Chicago's Ian Cunningham. All four men are now theoretically candidates for the GM role under Ryan.

Sources tell CBS Sports the Falcons general manager role will be a traditional post with the person holding it having control of the draft and roster; however, Ryan will have the final say in his position as president of football.

The unique setup in Atlanta offers a challenge to a league-directed interview and hiring process as the Falcons take their next step.

Last year, the Tennessee Titans elevated Chad Brinker, who had previously served as assistant GM to Ran Carthon, to president of football operations without a formal interview process. Brinker then led the search to hire general manager Mike Borgonzi.

The gray structure did not align with the steps the league had previously laid out as sports teams across the country continue to evolve their front offices. As such, the NFL league office recently took greater control over who has the final say on the "primary football executive" across the 32 clubs. Last week, the Titans announced a more "straightforward" structure between Brinker and Borgonzi.

What the Titans did over the past year makes this move a bit more complicated for the Falcons. On paper, the vacant Atlanta general manager job is considered a "secondary football executive" position with the league office, akin to an assistant GM position on a team. So, even though the Falcons general manager will be a true GM in practice, the job is subject to league rules regarding a position akin to assistant GM at this time.

That means the Falcons do not actually have to interview anyone for their vacant general manager job. Although highly recommended by the league, teams can fill secondary football executive positions without a formal process. However, someone as thorough as Blank, who is proud to represent the NFL shield, will likely follow through with an interview procedure nonetheless.

Due to the Falcons' general manager role now being seen as secondary, they cannot hire someone whose current team remains in the playoffs, according to league rules. (This differs from the Dolphins, who hired Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager position because it is their primary football executive role.) If Atlanta wanted to hire either Cunningham, Tilis or Williams, it would have to wait until the Bears, Panthers or 49ers, respectively, are done with their postseason runs. Disner's Lions did not make the playoffs.

The Falcons' change in structure creates another issue: The current employers of these candidates can now block them from accepting interviews. Those four men originally interviewed for a primary football executive role as secondary executives with their teams. Now that Atlanta's GM job could be considered a lateral move due to its hierarchy, if a current employer wishes to halt further conversations for that position, the team has the right.

Still, sources do view the Falcons' job as much closer to a traditional GM job than anything else.

Atlanta can interview others for the general manager role in the coming days and weeks and may well do that now that Ryan is installed at the top of the food chain. Cunningham, the Bears' assistant GM, has been considered a top candidate for the job with his background and resume. Williams, the 49ers' director of scouting and football operations, is the only person to have interviewed for both available top personnel gigs this cycle.

Ryan will immediately begin his search for the head coach of his franchise. There is clear interest within the team in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, though sources believe Atlanta will not go all-in on the hot candidate too early.

One early tell is the Falcons' blocking of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich from interviewing for other defensive coordinator positions. Atlanta did not block offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from interviewing with the rival Buccaneers, but it is clear Blank and others value Ulbrich at defensive coordinator. That may signal the team will not choose a defensive-minded coach.

Atlanta has until Monday to virtually interview coaches with the Seahawks and Broncos. Beginning early next week, it can virtually interview coaches from wild-card teams, and the Falcons can interview coaches on teams not in the playoffs at any point. In-person interviews with candidates currently employed cannot begin until Jan. 19, though out-of-work coaches can be interviewed at any point.

The Falcons have not made the playoffs in eight seasons, their longest drought since the 1980s. They now turn to the man responsible for the franchise's greatest on-field success for more of it in the future.