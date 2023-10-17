While it may not ease the pain of the quarterbacks he has tormented during his illustrious career, Calais Campbell's success as a pass rusher will benefit the lives of teachers across the country.

In celebration of his 100th career sack, Campbell and his CRC Foundation are donating $100,000 to teachers across the country through the Kids in Need Foundation. Campbell, who is in the middle of his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, will support 25 teachers in each of the NFL cities he's played in -- Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore and Atlanta -- as part of "100 Sack Give Back" initiative.

Each teacher will receive $500 worth of school supplies and $500 towards other classroom resources. In addition to his $100,000 donation, Campbell will also donate $20,000 to teachers in Denver and Miami, where he played high school and college football, respectively.

"I've always been someone that success is best shared with the people you love," Campbell said of the initiative, via the Falcons' website. "Football is an amazing job because it brings communities together. That's why I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community."

Campbell recorded his 100th career sack during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. The 37-year-old became the 63rd player in league history to reach triple digits in career sacks.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell revealed in April that he chose to sign with the Falcons despite being personally courted by Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Jets. A chance to play on the edge, however, along with being a leader on a young defense, were among the reasons why Campbell ultimately chose to sign with Atlanta.

"It was appealing to have Aaron Rodgers text you talking about winning a championship together," Campbell told CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson on her podcast. "When it came down to it, I just had this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place, and the value I could bring would be most effective there."

Along with helping the Falcons, Campbell has also decided to positively impact the lives of over 100 teachers through his initiative.

"Football unites communities," Campbell said, via The Georgia Sun. "I wish to celebrate this milestone with the very communities that supported me, highlighting the invaluable role of teachers."