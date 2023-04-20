While he's not technically a member of the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers recruited at least one high-profile free agent to join him in the Big Apple for the 2023 season.

Calais Campbell, a six-time All-Pro defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, recently revealed that Rodgers reached out in an effort to convince Campbell to sign with the Jets. Campbell, while flattered, ultimately chose to sign with the Falcons, where he feels he can have a bigger impact. Campbell said the Jets even made him an offer that was almost equal to the one he signed with Atlanta.

"Aaron Rodgers texted me and was like, 'Come on man, let's go win a championship together,'" Campbell told CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson on her podcast. "It was appealing to have Aaron Rodgers text you talking about winning a championship together. When it came down to it, I just had this gut feeling that Atlanta was a special place, and the value I could bring would be most effective there."

Campbell said that picking between the Jets and Falcons was a tough decision. He feels that the Jets are "going to have a great team" in 2023, especially with Rodgers at quarterback. But the chance to play on the edge -- something he said he hasn't done since his days in Jacksonville -- and the effect he can have on the Falcons' defense was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Campbell is also optimistic about the Falcons despite the franchise going through several lean years as of late. Atlanta has been one of the NFL's most active teams this offseason. Along with Campbell, the Falcons acquired former Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, former Raiders wideout Mack Hollins, former Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah and fellow former first-round pick Bud Dupree. Atlanta also re-signed Pro Bowl offensive guard Chris Lindstrom and fellow offensive lineman Kaleb McGary.

They may have missed out on Campbell, but the Jets have had a largely successful offseason so far. Along with Rodgers (whose transaction has yet to be completed), the Jets re-signed several of their own players while also acquiring former Packers wideout Allen Allen Lazard and former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman. New York also gained an additional draft pick when they traded Elijah Moore to the Browns for a second-round pick.

The Jets' roster already featured several prominent players that includes second-year pros Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. New York returns the majority of its defensive unit that finished fourth in the NFL in scoring last season. Jets fans are surely hoping that the team's rebuilt offense can lead to New York's first postseason appearance since 2010.