On Saturday morning, Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested. After a traffic stop, he allegedly fought with police and fled the scene. The charges against the 27-year-old have not yet been made public.

The Atlanta Police Department release says Batson was stopped around 2 a.m. for speeding and weaving into multiple lanes on an interstate highway. The officer that pulled him over noted Batson was intoxicated, the release also states. They then allege that he resisted arrest.

According to police, the officer fired his gun, striking no one, Babson got back into his trick and drove away, before crashing the car. Police then say he fled on foot and was later found hiding. Babson and the officer involved were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Following the arrest, the Falcons released a statement (via ESPN) saying, "We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Batson went undrafted in 2018 and was with the Tennessee Titans from then until 2021. He was cut by the Falcons in training camp and then joined the practice squad.