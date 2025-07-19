The Atlanta Falcons haven't reached the playoffs since 2017 -- a seven-year skid that ranks among the NFL's longest, trailing only the New York Jets (14 years). But with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking the reins in 2025, some in Atlanta aren't just thinking postseason -- they're thinking Super Bowl.

"I'm excited, and I'm not gonna be surprised by any of it," Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud told Pro Football Network recently. "I've watched [Penix] every day for the last year at practice, and I'm just ready to see him go into an experienced year, a polished year, and see how it goes -- go all the way to the Super Bowl."

Penix took over as Atlanta's starting quarterback for the final three games of the 2024 season, going 1-2 down the stretch with both losses coming in overtime. He made a strong first impression, guiding the Falcons to a 34-7 rout of the New York Giants in his debut.

While Penix is set to lead the Falcons in 2025, veteran Kirk Cousins remains on the roster after Atlanta was unable to find a trade partner this offseason. His presence adds depth and experience to the quarterback room as the team transitions to its promising young signal caller, who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite some early struggles, the Falcons offense showed promise with Penix at quarterback, averaging 32.0 points per game during his three starts. He completed 58% of his passes for 737 yards, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions. Penix's strong finish included a 312-yard, two-touchdown performance against Carolina, plus a rushing score. From Weeks 16 to 18, he ranked eighth in passing yards and third in yards per completion across the NFL, signaling big potential heading into 2025.

Penix won't be short on weapons in his first full season as QB1. Wideout Drake London is coming off a breakout year, posting career highs with 100 catches, 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Darnell Mooney also emerged as a reliable option in the passing game, while tight end Kyle Pitts enters a pivotal contract year with plenty to prove.

"Got to get into the postseason," Penix told the team's official website. "Seeing the Dirty Bird Nest and all the little highlights and fans. Man, they get rocking whenever we winning. So, I definitely want to get back to that. Winning football games so we can have the city turnt."