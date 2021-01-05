With Black Monday in the rearview mirror, the NFL coaching carousel is about to start spinning. There are favorites to land promotions this year such as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but there will also be some surprising candidates who land big jobs. One of those surprises could be Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brady has received requests from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers to interview for their vacant head coaching jobs. Brady, who became the youngest coordinator in the NFL last year at 30-years-old, just wrapped up his first season with the Panthers, and orchestrated the No. 21 overall offense in the league in terms of yards per game (349.5), and the No. 18 passing offense in the same stat (243). It was an impressive season considering that Brady had never called all of the plays for a team until this year and had to manage largely without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed the majority of the season due to injury. The truth is that NFL teams have had an eye on Brady even before he finished his first season with the Panthers.

In 2019, Brady played a large part in building LSU's dominant offense and also was recognized with the Broyles Award -- which is given to the top assistant coach annually in college football. The Tigers went a perfect 15-0 last year and quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy after one of the best campaigns in college football history. In his senior season, Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. LSU defeated Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC championship game to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoff, and then rolled past Oklahoma, 63-28, in the semifinal game. Burrow passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns as LSU's offense racked up 628 yards of total offense in its victory over Clemson in the national championship game.

Brady was officially listed as a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach during his one season at LSU, but seemingly everyone was impressed with how he was able to open up the offense for Ed Orgeron. Brady does have other NFL experience apart from his one season with the Panthers, as he spent two years as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints from 2017 to 2018. During that time, the Saints won consecutive division titles and quarterback Drew Brees posted a cumulative passer rating of 109.5.