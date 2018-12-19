Falcons coach Dan Quinn admits RB Devonta Freeman 'won't make it back' this season
Freeman played in only two games this season and was one source of the Falcons' struggles
The Atlanta Falcons have finally made official what many fans and interested observers have felt was the case for quite a while now: running back Devonta Freeman's season is over. Coach Dan Quinn, during his weekly radio spot, admitted that Freeman "won't make it back" this season.
This was essentially a lost year for Freeman, who ended up appearing in just two games. In the season opener against the Eagles, Freeman carried six times for 36 yards before exiting with a hamstring injury. He missed the next three weeks and returned in Week 5 against the Steelers.
Stream the Falcons-Panthers and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
Freeman had eight carries for 32 yards in that game, though he injured his foot during the contest. He missed the Falcons' Week 6 game, and then was surprisingly put on injured reserve with a groin injury, which had cropped up in the interim and necessitated surgery.
"Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area," Quinn said at the time. "As the week went on it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks."
Freeman was eligible to return to the field for the final two weeks of the season, but given his various injuries (he also dealt with a knee issue throughout the offseason) and the Falcons having been eliminated from the playoffs, it makes sense to just shut him down. Atlanta's running game struggled badly without Freeman this season, as Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith, who is also done for the season, failed to fully pick up the slack. Coleman seems likely to move on this offseason given his and Freeman's contract situations, so Freeman should come back next year as the starter, perhaps with Smith working as his backup.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 might be Fitz's last home game
Fitzgerald is in his 15th NFL season and there is once again speculation about his retirem...
-
Hopkins compares himself to Paul Pierce
Hopkins clearly knows how important he is to the Texans' success
-
Draft: Prospects in First Responder Bowl
A large, polished edge-rusher and a pocket-passing QB headline the prospects to watch in this...
-
Week 16 NFL picks: Texans, Chargers win
There's a lot to be decided in the playoff race over the final two weeks of the season
-
Draft: Best prospects in Quick Lane Bowl
A productive big slot wideout and a raw, athletic edge-rusher headline the prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Cheez-It Bowl
A runner with subtle elusiveness and an athletic edge-rusher headline the prospects to watch...