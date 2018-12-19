Falcons coach Dan Quinn admits RB Devonta Freeman 'won't make it back' this season

The Atlanta Falcons have finally made official what many fans and interested observers have felt was the case for quite a while now: running back Devonta Freeman's season is over. Coach Dan Quinn, during his weekly radio spot, admitted that Freeman "won't make it back" this season.

#Falcons coach DAn Quinn said RB Devonta Freeman "won't make it back" this season on his radio spot on @929TheGame this morning. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 19, 2018

This was essentially a lost year for Freeman, who ended up appearing in just two games. In the season opener against the Eagles, Freeman carried six times for 36 yards before exiting with a hamstring injury. He missed the next three weeks and returned in Week 5 against the Steelers.

Freeman had eight carries for 32 yards in that game, though he injured his foot during the contest. He missed the Falcons' Week 6 game, and then was surprisingly put on injured reserve with a groin injury, which had cropped up in the interim and necessitated surgery.

"Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area," Quinn said at the time. "As the week went on it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks."

Freeman was eligible to return to the field for the final two weeks of the season, but given his various injuries (he also dealt with a knee issue throughout the offseason) and the Falcons having been eliminated from the playoffs, it makes sense to just shut him down. Atlanta's running game struggled badly without Freeman this season, as Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith, who is also done for the season, failed to fully pick up the slack. Coleman seems likely to move on this offseason given his and Freeman's contract situations, so Freeman should come back next year as the starter, perhaps with Smith working as his backup.