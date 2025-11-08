The Atlanta Falcons take on the Indianapolis Colts in a key interconference matchup in the 2025 NFL Berlin Game on Sunday morning. Atlanta is coming off a 24-23 loss at New England in Week 9, while Indianapolis dropped a 27-20 decision at Pittsburgh. The Falcons (3-5), who have lost three in a row, are 1-3 as the road team this season. The Colts (7-2), who lead the AFC South by 1.5 games over Jacksonville, are 5-0 as the home team. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, acquired by the Colts from the Jets earlier this week, has cleared concussion protocol and is in line to make his debut for Indy.

Kickoff from Olympic Stadium in Berlin is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network, and it's the first NFL game ever played in Berlin. The Colts lead the all-time series 15-3, but the Falcons have won two of the past four meetings. The Colts are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Colts odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Colts vs. Falcons picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Colts. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Colts vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Colts spread Colts -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Colts over/under 48.5 points Falcons vs. Colts money line Colts -303, Falcons +241

Why the Colts can cover

Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones has been dominant this season. In nine starts, he has completed 205 of 298 passes (68.8%) for 2,413 yards and 14 touchdowns with just six interceptions and a rating of 101.7. He has also carried 33 times for 90 yards and five touchdowns. In a 38-14 win over Tennessee on Oct. 26, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Powering the ground attack is veteran running back Jonathan Taylor. In nine games, he has rushed 157 times for 895 yards (5.7 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20-plus yards, including a long of 80, with 47 first-down conversions. He also has 27 receptions for 218 yards (8.1 average) and two scores.

Why the Falcons can cover

Second-year veteran quarterback Michael Penix Jr. helps guide Atlanta's offense. In seven games, he has completed 141 of 232 passes (60.8%) for 1,630 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions and an 88.1 rating. In a 34-27 win over Washington on Sept. 28, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns in last week's loss to New England.

Also fueling the offense is running back Bijan Robinson. In eight games, he has carried 118 times for 595 yards (5.0 average) and two touchdowns. He has had three explosive runs of 20 or more yards, including a long of 81, with 23 first-down conversions. In the passing game, he has 41 receptions for 463 yards (11.3 average) and two touchdowns. In a 24-14 win over Buffalo on Oct. 13, he carried 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown, while catching six passes for 68 yards.

How to make Falcons vs. Colts picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 50 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colts vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Colts spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.