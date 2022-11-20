One of the NFL's most versatile players is now the sole possessor of an NFL record. Cordarrelle Patterson, the Atlanta Falcons' Swiss Army knife, returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of Atlanta's home game against the Chicago Bears. The score was Patterson's NFL record ninth kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson previously shared the record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. It was his first kickoff return since he had a 104-yard runback against the Vikings back in Week 10 of the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old veteran has had one of the most unique careers in NFL history. The 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Patterson is a four-time All-Pro who won a Super Bowl in 2018 as a member of the New England Patriots. He's led the NFL in kickoff returns for touchdowns six times and in kickoff return yards on two occasions.

Patterson made his mark as a running back, receiver and as a returner last season, his first season in Atlanta after spending the previous two years with the Bears. Along with rushing for 618 yards and six touchdowns, Patterson also caught five touchdowns last season while amassing 1,116 total yards. Patterson already has five rushing touchdowns this season despite missing several games due to injury.