Darnell Mooney recorded 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons after signing a three-year deal with the franchise. Despite falling just short of the 1,000-yard mark, Mooney has loftier goals in mind.

"I didn't really come here for 1,000 yards," Mooney told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "I came here to win. So, for, you know, anybody that's like creating that as a top tier for the receivers, that's not what I came here to do. I came here to win games."

Mooney hauled in 64 receptions during the 2024 season, which was the second-most of his five-year professional career. He finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Drake London, who racked up 1,271 yards in a breakout campaign.

The Falcons finished the 2024 season with a 8-9 record after winning just two of their final eight games. It marked the seventh consecutive in which Atlanta failed to record a .500 record.

The Falcons made a valiant attempt to improve their offense during the 2024 offseason by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 contract in addition to bringing in Mooney. However, Atlanta coach Raheem Morris made the decision to bench Cousins in favor of Michael Penix Jr., who was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the time of his benching, Cousins had led the NFL with 16 interceptions, while also being tied for the league lead in fumbles.

While the Falcons struggled late in the season in 2024, Mooney is a big fan of what Penix brings to the table.

"He throws the ball very, very far," Mooney said regarding Penix. "He has a strong arm. He can get it out whenever he needs to. Like, if it feels like he's late, he won't be late. He can get the ball there in time."

Penix and Mooney will look to continue to build a rapport leading up to the 2025 campaign. The Falcons will return several of the team's top playmakers, including London and running back Bijan Robinson, and will attempt to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.